LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 300.50 ($3.80).
Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.63).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
