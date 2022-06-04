LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile (CVE:LSI)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.