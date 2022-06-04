Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $355,064.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $355,064.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00853887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00439511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

