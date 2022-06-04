Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $124.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.88.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45.
In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
