Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $124.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

