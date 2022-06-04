Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,454. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.