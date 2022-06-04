LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

