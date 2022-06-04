Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.83. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

