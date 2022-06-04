Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61-7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

