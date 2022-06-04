Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,084.42 (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $172,084.42 and approximately $103.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

