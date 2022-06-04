Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

