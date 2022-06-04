MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $1.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 614.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.62 or 0.07567963 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00445550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031741 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.