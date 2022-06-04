Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $37.61. 322,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,430. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.09%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.