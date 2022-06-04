Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

