Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$3.21. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 22,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

