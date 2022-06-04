Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$3.21. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 22,316 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.
In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50.
About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
