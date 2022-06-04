Mannatech, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

