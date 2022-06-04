Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,870. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

