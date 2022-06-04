Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

MASI stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 650,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 1,656.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 610,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Masimo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 41,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Masimo by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 575.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

