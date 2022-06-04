Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.