MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MCFT remained flat at $$23.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $428.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

