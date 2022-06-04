Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata Sells 6,000 Shares

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MLP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
