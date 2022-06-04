McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.85. 905,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

