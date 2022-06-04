Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.17

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 19901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDNA. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$66.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

