MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

