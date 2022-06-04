MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

MD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

