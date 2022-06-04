MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

