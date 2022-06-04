Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $979,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Overstock.com accounts for 1.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $16,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 1,083,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.86. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

