Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

