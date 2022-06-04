Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 4.7%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88. 6,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 361,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

