Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 300.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.