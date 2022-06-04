Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Methanex by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

