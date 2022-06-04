Methanex (TSE:MX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a sell rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.54.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX opened at C$64.94 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 in the last ninety days.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.