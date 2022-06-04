MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIF opened at $2.16 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

