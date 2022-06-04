MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051,606 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $507,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

