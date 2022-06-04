Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. 3,542,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,164. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.