Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. 3,542,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,164. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

