Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.60. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 718,080 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

