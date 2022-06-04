MileVerse (MVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.27 or 0.04456076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00416933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

