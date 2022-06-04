Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Minim posted sales of $14.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $61.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $62.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Minim in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 131,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Minim has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

