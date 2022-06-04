Misbloc (MSB) Market Capitalization Tops $10.48 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $121,376.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About Misbloc

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

