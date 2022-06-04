Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 737,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.