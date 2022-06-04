Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

MONRY remained flat at $$48.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. Moncler has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

