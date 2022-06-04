MONK Price Tops $0.17 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $74,634.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.