Morgan Stanley Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

