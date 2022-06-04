Morgan Stanley Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 166,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $9,227,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.