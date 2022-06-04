Morgan Stanley Increases Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $15.50

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.10 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Laureate Education stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

