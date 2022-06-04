Morgan Stanley Increases Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $15.50

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.10 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Laureate Education stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
