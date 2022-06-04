Morgan Stanley Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $17.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

DOC opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 255.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

