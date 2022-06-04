Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.12

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.12 and traded as low as C$122.84. Morguard shares last traded at C$124.53, with a volume of 1,064 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on MRC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.97.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

