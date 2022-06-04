Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.56.

MOS stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

