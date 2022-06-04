Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.36.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $225.55. 1,029,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

