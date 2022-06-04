MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $366.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.90 million and the lowest is $363.80 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 408.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

