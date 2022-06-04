MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 253,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.